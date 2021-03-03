Critical Analysis: Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) and Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) and Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Evergy has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Evergy and Alliant Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $5.15 billion 2.36 $669.90 million $2.89 18.55 Alliant Energy $3.65 billion 3.23 $567.40 million $2.31 20.39

Evergy has higher revenue and earnings than Alliant Energy. Evergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliant Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Evergy pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Evergy pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliant Energy pays out 69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Evergy has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Alliant Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Evergy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Alliant Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Evergy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Evergy and Alliant Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 12.75% 8.32% 2.71% Alliant Energy 19.33% 12.01% 3.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Evergy and Alliant Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 0 3 3 0 2.50 Alliant Energy 0 4 3 0 2.43

Evergy currently has a consensus target price of $64.86, indicating a potential upside of 20.98%. Alliant Energy has a consensus target price of $56.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.22%. Given Evergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Evergy is more favorable than Alliant Energy.

Summary

Evergy beats Alliant Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources. The company has approximately 10,100 circuit miles of transmission lines; 39,700 circuit miles of overhead distribution lines; and 12,700 circuit miles of underground distribution lines. It serves approximately 1,604,300 customers, including residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2019, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 225,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 480,000 retail customers and natural gas to 195,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; customized supply chain solutions; freight and logistics brokering services; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a 225 MW wind farm located in Oklahoma. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

