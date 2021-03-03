Credits Price Tops $0.0517 on Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0517 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $11.56 million and $925,437.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.