Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to “Neutral”

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

NYSE CM opened at $94.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

