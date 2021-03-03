Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RTOXF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rotork from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Rotork to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOXF remained flat at $$5.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Rotork has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

