Credit Suisse Group Raises Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $11.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGY. KeyCorp raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $12.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 135,812 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 47,612 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after buying an additional 531,224 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

