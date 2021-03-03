Credit Suisse Group Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $760.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $753.00 to $760.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.81.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $454.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $497.43 and its 200 day moving average is $536.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $418.01 and a 52-week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $6,829,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after acquiring an additional 55,403 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

