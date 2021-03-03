Cream Reaches Market Cap of $64,184.87 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $64,184.87 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,206.15 or 0.99595855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00038823 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $496.00 or 0.01024754 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.43 or 0.00445091 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00298247 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00099895 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006795 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00039268 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

