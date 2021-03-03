Cowen Increases Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target to $14.00

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.98.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

OII stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 77,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 233,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.