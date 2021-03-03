COVER Protocol (COVER) Hits Market Capitalization of $57.08 Million

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One COVER Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $954.64 or 0.01891061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COVER Protocol has a market cap of $57.08 million and $2.32 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COVER Protocol has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COVER Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.35 or 0.00480073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00073034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00078432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00083619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.64 or 0.00486589 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

COVER Protocol Token Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,792 tokens. The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.