County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

County Bancorp has raised its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. County Bancorp has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect County Bancorp to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. County Bancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $25.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.96.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

ICBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

