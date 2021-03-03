Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.39

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.39 and last traded at C$5.33, with a volume of 49910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.27.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.00%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

