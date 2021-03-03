Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) rose 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.43. Approximately 297,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 306,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

CRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cortexyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $860,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,981.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,000 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,507,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,427,000 after buying an additional 92,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 400,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 1,197.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 149,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

