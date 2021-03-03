Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.51. 6,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,767. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21.
In other Cortexyme news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $860,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,981.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.
Cortexyme Company Profile
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.
