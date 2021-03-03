Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Cortexyme stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.10. 5,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.95. Cortexyme has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

In other news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $860,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,981.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,000 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.