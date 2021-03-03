Cormark Comments on Chorus Aviation Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “ourperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.85.

CHR stock opened at C$4.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.27. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$1.80 and a 12-month high of C$6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02. The company has a market cap of C$721.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$218.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.00 million.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.