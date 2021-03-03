Cormark Comments on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CJT. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$275.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$249.64.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$173.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$206.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$206.15. Cargojet Inc. has a twelve month low of C$67.87 and a twelve month high of C$250.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

