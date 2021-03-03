Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Up 143.6% in February

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 143.6% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.09 million, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $14.92.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, CEO David L. Duvall acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $35,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 71,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 43,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Core Molding Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

