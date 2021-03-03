Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $36.46 and last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CORE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,793.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Core-Mark by 21.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

