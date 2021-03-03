Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Copart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,384,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 233,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $109.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.05 and a 200-day moving average of $113.18. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

