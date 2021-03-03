Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Receives “Sell” Rating from Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CTB. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

