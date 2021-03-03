Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 4,880 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,614,765,000 after buying an additional 1,016,198 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SEA by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,899,905 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $577,226,000 after purchasing an additional 566,275 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,409 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $330,065,000 after purchasing an additional 756,052 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,427,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $284,132,000 after purchasing an additional 296,127 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SE traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.53. 66,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,417. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.67 and a 200 day moving average of $188.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a PE ratio of -86.88 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.14. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

