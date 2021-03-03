Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,586 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.62. 81,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.43. The company has a market cap of $118.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

