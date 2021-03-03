Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $15.85 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,846,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.64. 124,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,512,778. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $186.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average is $98.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

