Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,452 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 61.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,346 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

LULU stock traded down $10.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,339. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.42 and a 200-day moving average of $343.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

