Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,533,470 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,901,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 2.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Freeport-McMoRan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $77,683,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $72,886,000 after buying an additional 3,228,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,115,161,000 after buying an additional 2,403,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,006,127 shares of company stock worth $25,695,887 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 443,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,934,207. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.07 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.