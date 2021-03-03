Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Chewy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,640,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,907,000 after acquiring an additional 171,632 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,618,000 after acquiring an additional 30,131 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Chewy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,242,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chewy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after acquiring an additional 591,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,658 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHWY stock traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.95. 67,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,510. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $120.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.90 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

