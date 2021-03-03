Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 978 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 310,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 581,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $63,614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,174,213 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $128,565,000 after purchasing an additional 246,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,066 shares of company stock worth $3,125,316 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

ABT stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.48. 38,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

