Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 188,333 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after buying an additional 860,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,457,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $705,163,000 after buying an additional 461,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 775,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,266,014. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

