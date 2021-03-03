CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Down 50.4% in February

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the January 28th total of 154,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 695,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter worth about $13,351,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CONX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,000.

Shares of CONX stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,265. CONX has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

