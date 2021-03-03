Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock Position Raised by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 667.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107,960 shares during the quarter. Concrete Pumping accounts for 2.9% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 2.26% of Concrete Pumping worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,903. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $355.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

