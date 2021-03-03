comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Shares Up 10.1%

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $4.02. 1,042,522 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 944,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of comScore in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $278.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of comScore by 240.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of comScore by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

