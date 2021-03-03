Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.23. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

CHCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,660,000 after purchasing an additional 306,245 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 216,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 62.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 148,843 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 88,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

