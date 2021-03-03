Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Down 76.1% in February

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the January 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Commerzbank stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.81.

CRZBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commerzbank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

