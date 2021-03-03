Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Position Increased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 23.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

Shares of CMA opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.