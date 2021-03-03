Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust

Dubuque Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000.

NYSE:RNP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,264. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $23.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

