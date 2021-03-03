Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend payment by 39.3% over the last three years.

NYSE CNS opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.50.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cohen & Steers will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

