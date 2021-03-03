Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.00

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.00 and traded as high as $5.29. Coffee shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 56,298 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 million, a P/E ratio of -517,000.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 70,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

