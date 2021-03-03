Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Trading Up 6.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) were up 6.2% on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $26.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Codexis traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $23.48. Approximately 564,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 708,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Get Codexis alerts:

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 58,679 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 357.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 110,725 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $973,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.