CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) EVP Bruce K. Baude Sells 62,491 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

