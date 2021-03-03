Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,459 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,251 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

