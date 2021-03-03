Clearwater Paper Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $606.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,334,000 after buying an additional 115,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,776,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,077,000 after buying an additional 112,463 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 119.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 88,698 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 819.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 85,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth $1,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

