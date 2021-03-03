Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCO. Citigroup upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut Clear Channel Outdoor to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.80.

NYSE CCO opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916,106 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 686.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,538,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,275 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,403,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 35,879,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,999 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.