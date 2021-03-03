Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,850,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 54,959 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average of $69.71. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $90.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

