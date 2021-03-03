ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4,147.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $95,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVA opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.59 and a 200 day moving average of $101.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Truist raised their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

