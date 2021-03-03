ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 12,431.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,097 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 627,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 88,796 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USX. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.57 million, a P/E ratio of -988.01 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $11.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

