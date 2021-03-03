ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TrueCar worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRUE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TrueCar by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in TrueCar by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TrueCar by 309.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TrueCar by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist cut their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

