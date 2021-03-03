ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,808 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at about $55,338,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 38.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,625,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,762,000 after purchasing an additional 728,174 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 394,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 818.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 295,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,235,000 after purchasing an additional 287,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Overstock.com stock opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 325.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $3,265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,900 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,013 shares of company stock worth $7,484,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

