City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.40

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.40 and last traded at $79.33, with a volume of 826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.67.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $85,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,107 shares of company stock valued at $387,716 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of City by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83,017 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of City by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of City by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 10.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,198 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

