City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Update

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the January 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CDEVY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.72. 1,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,474. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. City Developments has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Get City Developments alerts:

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. City Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

CDEVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Macquarie cut shares of City Developments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.