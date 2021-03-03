Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS stock opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,399,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,404,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 474,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 109,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 456,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.